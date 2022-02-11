Police arrest another adult connected to assault of middle school student in Elk Grove

The attack on Wednesday was posted to social media.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Police in Elk Grove say they have arrested a 53-year-old woman, accusing her of assaulting a middle school student, stemming from an incident Wednesday.

53-year-old Robin Morris was arrested by Elk Grove police Thursday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. Police say she is the grandmother of the child who was arrested Wednesday.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say three middle school-age kids were walking near Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road in Elk Grove when three people assaulted one of the kids.

According to Elk Grove Police, a friend of the victim was walking with the victim when they tried to intervene but was struck with a stick by one of the female suspects.

Elk Grove Unified School District Director of Communications told ABC10 that the students attend Harriet Eddy Middle School. She said there will be extra police around campus on Friday.

After the attack, police say, the suspects left in a car. The incident was captured on camera and is being shared across social media.

Later Wednesday night, Elk Grove Police arrested two suspects in connection to the assault. Officers arrested a 13-year-old girl and her mother, 32-year-old Demetria Fowler at their home.

Elk Grove police say the other suspect, who has not been arrested, is Keynisha Mitchell, the aunt of the teenage suspect.

Elk Grove Police ask that people with information on Mitchell's whereabouts call the police department at (916) 478-8058. People with information on the attack can contact the Elk Grove Police anonymously by using the department's website.