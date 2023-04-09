Police chase of kidnapping suspect, victim ends after officers open fire in Elk Grove

While no one was injured after officers opened fire, the investigation forced the closure of Big Horn Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A police chase of a kidnapping suspect and victim that went through several streets and freeways across Sacramento County Sunday ended in officers opening fire in Elk Grove, officials with the California Highway Patrol say.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to police.

CHP officers say that they began chasing a car with a kidnapping suspect and victim inside of it near Elverta Way and Watt Avenue in Sacramento County.

The pursuit eventually made its way to Bighorn Boulevard and Amber Creek Drive in Elk Grove, where officers say the driver stopped his car and got outside while holding a gun.

Officers shot at the driver of the car, but according to police, no one was hit or hurt. The driver was arrested.

The kidnapping victim was described as an adult woman.

The police activity forced the closure of Big Horn Boulevard in Elk Grove. Officers shut down the thoroughfare in both directions in between Franklin Boulevard and Amber Creek Drive.

Officers with the Elk Grove Police Department and the California Highway Patrol were on scene of the investigation. In a Tweet, the Elk Grove Police Department asked people to avoid the area was traffic is being diverted.

Check out the traffic in the area on the map below: