Sacramento Police Department releases video of officer shooting wanted suspect

Officials released video of an officer shooting wanted Terry Sharp in the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive earlier this month, Friday.

According to Sgt. Zach Eaton with the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting happened around noon when detectives were at the apartment complex while trying to find 32-year-old Terry Sharp.

A press release says Sharp was wanted for a felony fraud warrant originating from Orange County and was a person of interest in an active assault investigation in Sacramento.

In the video Sharp can be seen moving away from officers yelling orders at him while also holding a handgun.

Officers approach Sharp and begin firing their weapons after he began walking backward away from them and lifted his hands while holding a handgun.

Medical aid was given to Sharp by officers until fire crews arrived and transported him to the hospital with serious injuries that he was expected to survive.

A loaded .40 caliber handgun was recovered from the scene where Sharp was taken into custody, according to officials.

The shooting is being investigated by the Elk Grove Police Department's Investigation Bureau, the Sacramento Police Department's Internal Affairs Division and Professional Standards Unit. Sacramento Police Department Force Investigation Team will also conduct an investigation into the incident.

The content is graphic in nature but consists of 1 narrated video, 1 body-worn camera video, 1 dispatch audio file and 1 surveillance camera video.

