Elk Grove police still seek shooter that hospitalized two people

The man and woman hurt in a shooting Sunday are in stable condition, according to the Elk Grove Police Department

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is searching for a suspect after they say an argument turned into a shooting that injured two people Sunday.

Around 7:54 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 8700 block of Heathermist Way for a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a woman and a man both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say that the suspect, only described as a man, was in an argument with the male victim when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victims multiple times. Police believe the two men knew each other.

The suspect then left the area in a car, according to police.

Arriving officers provided medical aid to the victims while personnel with Consumnes River Fire were on the way. Firefighters took the man and woman to a local hospital where they were both reported to be in stable condition.

Witnesses to the crime and others with information are asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department's Detective Bureau at (916) 478-8060.

