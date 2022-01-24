Procession for Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan | Need to Know

Officer Tyler Lenehan was killed in a wrong-way crash caused by a suspected DUI Driver on Friday, Jan. 21.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Preparations for a procession honoring the life of Elk Grove Police Department (EGPD) Motor Officer Tyler Lenehan are in place.

Lenehan was killed on Friday, Jan. 21 in a wrong-way crash caused by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 99.

Officer Lenehan's procession through the city of Elk Grove will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 25 around 10:45 a.m.

The procession will start westbound on Laguna Boulevard from Highway 99 to southbound Laguna Springs Drive continuing past the Elk Grove Police Department towards Elk Grove Boulevard. The procession will then continue eastbound on Elk Grove Boulevard to Elk Grove Florin Road, turning northbound towards Bond Road. Once the procession is on Bond Road, it will continue westbound to northbound Highway 99.

Elk Grove PD invited the community to watch and show their support. Community members may pay their respects to Lenehan along freeway overpasses from Elk Grove to the funeral home location in Rescue, California.

Public viewings have also been scheduled for Jan. 27 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. and Jan. 28 from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. once Officer Lenehan arrives at the Green Valley Mortuary.

Who was Officer Ty Lenehan

Lenehan joined EGPD in 2016. He was a six-year veteran of the police department. He took pride in serving his community and his work was recognized by all in Elk Grove.

According to EGPD Chief Timothy Albright, Lenehan was a husband, a father to his two children, a son, a friend, a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and a family member to those at the department.

"Officer Lenehan’s service will never be forgotten. His positive attitude, infectious smile, and bright personality will forever be missed," EGPD said in a press release.

Traffic

Traffic is expected to be impacted during the procession. There will be road closures at the following locations:

Laguna Boulevard between SR-99 and Laguna Springs Dr.

Laguna Springs Drive between Laguna Blvd. and Elk Grove Blvd.

Elk Grove Boulevard between Laguna Springs Dr. and Elk Grove Florin Rd.

Elk Grove Florin Road between Elk Grove Blvd. and Bond Rd.

Bond Road between Elk Grove Florin Rd. and SR-99

