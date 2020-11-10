BLM Sacramento protest Elk Grove Police officer accused of harassing Black teenager

Black Lives Matter protesters want the community to know where Officer Misty Johnson lives after she is accused of harassing a black teen during a traffic stop.

ELK GROVE, Pa. — Black Lives Matter Sacramento protesters gathered Saturday outside of what they believed to be the home of an Elk Grove Police officer who was accused of harassing a Black teen during a traffic stop.

Lining the street of a South Sacramento neighborhood, dozens of protesters held signs calling for Elk Grove Police Department to fire Officer Misty Johnson. Johnson was a video subject that went viral where she gave Tobias Eagle a ticket for allegedly rolling a stoplight.

While some Camellia Village neighbors called law enforcement upset with the demonstration near their front doors, protesters said they have a right to speak on racial injustice.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento founder Tanya Faison said Elk Grove Police Officer Misty Johnson racially profiled Eagle.

“If you pull somebody over for a traffic stop, you hand them their ticket then they leave you don’t sit there with them you don’t insist over and over that they are on probation or that you can have the authority to search their person all of that was wrong,” Faison said.

Ed Obayashi, a Plumas County deputy sheriff and law enforcement policy expert, told ABC10 at the time he believed the officer did nothing wrong.

Obayashi said while an officer asking if someone is on probation or parole isn't a requirement, it is standard procedure.

Stacy Harvey-Slocum, Eagle's mother, could be heard in the video shouting at Johnson to give her son a ticket for the alleged traffic violation. Harvey-Slocum said Johnson asked her son if he was on parole or probation even though she held his identification.

"At no time do I hear her raising her voice. I see no actions on her part, aggressive actions. She is basically what any officer would be taught to do in those circumstances," Obayashi said.

Elk Grove Police Department released a statement in response to the protest outside of Johnson's home.

"As is our practice to be transparent, an outside entity is currently conducting an independent investigation into the incident to provide an impartial and independent review," police officials said.

Faison said she wants the Elk Grove Police Department to know they will not forget this incident, and they will not let it go.