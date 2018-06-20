Several residents of Heritage Park in Sacramento spent Tuesday afternoon protesting the Trump administration's child separation border policy.

They started their group, Rescue Brigade of Grandparents, on Monday, June 18.

"Most, or all of us, are of a certain generation," Bob Maxim, the group's spokesman, said. "We believe profoundly in the value of the family and are profoundly against dividing them."

About 20 people protested the policy outside the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center in Elk Grove. Sacramento County's Board of Supervisors voted to end the county's contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the center earlier this month. The contract expires June 30.

As for the child separation border policy, a new GOP plan would keep children in detention, but with their parents.

