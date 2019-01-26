Elk Grove, Calif. -- Residents who live near the border between Elk Grove and Sacramento say over the past few months they have seen an increase in crime, especially in the parking lot of their neighborhood WinCo Food Store.

“I don’t go out at night, I won’t come to this store," says Lee Ann Ford. "When I get the opportunity to move I will leave the area, unfortunately."

Ford says she has been living near the WinCo store for 15 years. The superstore is located on the 8100 block of Sheldon near Highway 99.

Steve Valencia says he moved from South Sacramento and now feels it wasn’t far enough.

“I moved here to get away from crime and now it has followed. It’s gotten worse in the last five years,” says Valencia.

In the past few weeks, two robberies and one shooting have been reported in the parking lot and near the WinCo Food store that is open 24 hours a day.

FIRST INCIDENT

On Dec. 28, around 4:56 a.m., a 15-year-old was shot while in the parking lot of the supermarket. Two suspects were later arrested in connection to the shooting.

SECOND INCIDENT

On Jan. 18, around 11 p.m., a suspect successfully snatched a purse from a victim and got away, according to the police. The victim suffered minor injuries.

THIRD INCIDENT

A second purse snatching attempt occurred on Jan. 21 around 2:45 p.m. According to reports the suspect tried to steal a woman’s purse but was stopped by a bystander. The suspect and an accomplice were able to get away in what looked like a beige or silver Honda. It is unknown if both cases are related.

WHAT POLICE ARE DOING

The Elk Grove Police Department is now working on short-term and long-term solutions for the crime increase in the area, says Jason Jimenez, the Elk Grove police public information officer.

“We are in the process of working with our crime prevention folks and business owners, where we will conduct crime prevention through environmental design,” says Jimenez.

The department has deployed a camera trailer in the WinCo Foods parking lot and Jimenez says they have also increased patrols in the area.

Jimenez says the department is attempting to take a holistic approach to find similarities between the incidents and see if they are missing something or find another angle where they can come up with a strategy to help reduce crime in the area.

Jimenez says the department has also hired an additional Crime Analyst to try to combat the crime issues in the area.

(Editor's Note: The headline of this article has been changed from an earlier version that implied the perpetrators of the crimes are South Sacramento residents. That has not been established by police. We should have been more careful with the headline because something negative, such as crime, should not define a community.)

