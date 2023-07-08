Robert Hanson identified as man killed in Elk Grove accident

Officials said the man's car crashed into a tree in the area of Elk Grove Boulevard and Interstate 5.

ELK GROVE, Calif — The man who died after crashing into a tree along Elk Grove Boulevard was identified as Robert Graham Hanson.

The 34-year-old Roseville man's identity was confirmed by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

Officials said Graham left Interstate 5 at Elk Grove Boulevard Monday night, drifted into the center median and hit a tree. He died at the scene.

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, the Elk Grove Police Department said alcohol was not a factor.

