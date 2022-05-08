x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elk Grove

Man dies after rollover crash in Elk Grove

The deadly crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

More Videos

ELK GROVE, Calif. — One person has died following an early morning crash in Elk Grove, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

According to police, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a truck rolled over on Kammerer Road near Bruceville Road in Elk Grove. The force of the crash ejected the driver from the truck, the CHP said.

The driver was taken to Kaiser South Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information on what led up to the crash was released by authorities.

Watch More from ABC10: Man dies after shooting in Rancho Cordova

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out