Man dies after rollover crash in Elk Grove

The deadly crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — One person has died following an early morning crash in Elk Grove, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

According to police, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a truck rolled over on Kammerer Road near Bruceville Road in Elk Grove. The force of the crash ejected the driver from the truck, the CHP said.

The driver was taken to Kaiser South Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information on what led up to the crash was released by authorities.

