Sacramento Capital Southeast Connector update: Kammerer Road and Grant Line Road

This new connection to Interstate 5 is a major milestone that cements the SouthEast Connector’s long-term benefit to the Sacramento region.

Once completed, the route will follow Grant Line Road all the way to the southern part of Folsom, then crosses into El Dorado County where it will meet up at Highway 50 at the new Silva Valley interchange.

Here are the latest updates for this summer:

Kammerer Road

The announcement said Caltrans approved a Draft Project Report and Draft Environmental Assessment for the SouthEast Connector’s link to Interstate 5, known as Kammerer Road.

According to the city of Elk Grove, Kammerer Road currently exists only between Bruceville Road and Lent Ranch Parkway.

The Kammerer Road Two-Lane Extension I-5 to Bruceville Road Project proposes to extend two lanes of Kammerer Road west of Bruceville Road to a connection with the I-5/Hood Franklin Interchange.

This part of the project now enters the Final Engineering Design and Right-Of-Way acquisition phase. The announcement said timing of construction is dependent on funding availability.

Grant Line Road

The announcement also said local officials, business leaders and public stakeholders met in May to review the latest funding strategy for the SouthEast Connector along Grant Line Road.

Sacramento County, Rancho Cordova and the Sacramento Transportation Authority are considering contributions in their budgets for Grant Line Road, which the board of directors made its top funding priority, specifically the location between Douglas Road and White Rock Road.

These contributions ensure the county’s and city of Rancho Cordova’s commitment to advancing the project.

The JPA is in the process of developing a multi-year, multi-agency funding strategy.

They are also seeking proposals to perform engineering design that would identify Expressway improvements.

Once the entire project is completed, a total of four highways will be connected by the SouthEast Connector: Interstate 5, Highway 99, Jackson Highway and Highway 50.





