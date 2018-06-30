Sacramento County's long-standing contract with federal immigration officials to house undocumented immigrants is ending soon.

Emails between the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement obtained through a public records request show undocumented immigrants from a wide variety of nationalities passed through the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center in Elk Grove.

Immigrants came from Romania, Laos, Thailand and even the old Soviet Union.

Sacramento County's Board of Supervisors narrowly voted earlier this month not to renew its contract with ICE, which had been in place since 2013, to house detainees at the center. The contract formally ends Saturday.

