A house fire in Elk Grove is believe to have been caused by "safe and sane" fireworks.

According to firefighters at the scene, damage was done to a house on Sheldon Park Way after investigators believe "safe and sane" fireworks weren't properly put out, causing them to re-ignite. The fire was focused to the garage and part of the attic.

Ssafe and sane' fireworks are supposed to be tossed into a bucket filled with water after they are used.

The residents of the home were not injured.

