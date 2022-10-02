x
Elk Grove

Elk Grove Unified school bus involved in crash Friday morning

Sacramento Metro Fire responded to a school bus hanging off the side of the road Friday morning, though it is so far unclear how the bus ended up in a ditch.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One adult was transported to the hospital after a school bus collided with a fuel truck in South Sacramento Friday morning. 

Sacramento Metro Fire tweeted around 9 a.m. about the collision, which happened near Rogers Road and Bradshaw Road.

The rear of the Elk Grove Unified School District school bus was damaged, sticking out the side of the road as the rest of the vehicle sat in a ditch.

Sacramento Metro Fire did not confirm the cause of the accident, and an Elk Grove Unified spokesperson said they would provide more information as it becomes available. 

