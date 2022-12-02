Elk Grove police end search for third and final suspect | Update

Police sent out the following tweet saying, "the third and final person has been located and detained."

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police say the search for the third and final suspect is over.

At around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police took to Twitter to say they were looking for a person who ran from a vehicle following a chase in the area of Big Horn and Laguna Boulevards.

In a follow-up tweet, police said, "2 of the 3 people who fled from the vehicle have been located and detained." Police said at the time they were still looking for one person.

Then after that tweet, police sent out the following tweet saying, "the third and final person has been located and detained."

The third and final person has been located and detained. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) April 24, 2022

The police say the vehicle the three people were in and ran from was wanted in "another agency’s investigation."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read more ABC10: