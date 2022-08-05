Sheldon High School investigating anti-LGBTQ vandalism found in bathroom

Sheldon High School staff found threatening and discriminating anti-LGBTQ vandalism written in a restroom on campus Thursday morning.

ELK GROVE, Calif — Sheldon High School officials are investigating anti-LGBTQ vandalism that was found in the school's restroom.

On Thursday morning, Sheldon High School staff found threatening and discriminating anti-LGBTQ vandalism written in a restroom on campus. A statement from Elk Grove Unified School District officials says the school's custodial staff worked to remove the vandalism.

School officials are investigating the incident. On Monday, school officials were notified that the information was relayed to some students.

"Each complaint will be fully investigated in a way that respects the privacy of all parties concerned, and appropriate action will be taken to remedy a finding of discrimination, harassment, intimidation or bullying," a statement from the district says.

