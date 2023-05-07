Elk Grove family says 19-year-old was killed in South Sacramento Fourth of July shooting

Even though her son is no longer here, Davis says she's thankful she got the chance to tell him she loves him.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Elk Grove mother is mourning the loss of her son after she says he was killed in a shooting in South Sacramento on July 4.

It was supposed to be a day of celebration for Melody Davis and her son, Mactavious Garren.

"He asked me to make him his favorite breakfast and I was making it, and he said, 'Mama, we're going to leave for a few minutes,'" said Davis.

However, that breakfast quiche went untouched because her 19-year-old never made it back home.

At 12:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office got a call about a shooting at an apartment complex in a South Sacramento neighborhood.

One person was killed, another sent to the hospital. Davis says the person killed was her son, and the person in the hospital is his cousin.

"He was a person. He lived. He laughed. He loved," she said.

The sheriff's office still hasn't identified a suspect or motive, and Davis says she's not sure why her son would be at that apartment complex. For his older brother, Michael, it pains him to know he couldn't protect his little brother.

"Made sure that everything that we did growing up was done in a manner so that way, he didn't have to see this evil world. I wanted him to stay away from it as much as possible and I do what I could," said Michael Garren.

Now, all they have left are the memories.

"He's one of those kids that would stop in the mall and start dancing and videotape his dances and have everyone watching him -- just entertain everybody," said his aunt Vanessa Fulcher.

"I hope you know that you were loved every single day," she said.

The family has a GoFundMe page set up to help with the cost of the funeral.

