x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elk Grove

Southbound I-5 ramps in Elk Grove closed through the day Friday and Saturday

Caltrans announced on Friday the first of two daytime closures drivers can expect for the Laguna Boulevard ramps begins at 8 a.m.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Both southbound Interstate 5 Laguna Boulevard ramps in Elk Grove will be closed for roadwork on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On and off-ramps will be open all day Saturday on Laguna Boulevard after pavement work is finished.

Part of its FixSac5 project to improve the I-5 corridor, Caltrans says it plans to repair 67-lane miles of the roadway, and 23 miles of carpool lanes.

The $370 million project is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get news delivered to your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at abc10.com/email

WATCH MORE: Major Highway 50 construction project underway in Sacramento

In Other News

Yolo County Health: All River City High School students and staff should get tested