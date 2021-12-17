Southbound I-5 ramps in Elk Grove closed through the day Friday and Saturday

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Both southbound Interstate 5 Laguna Boulevard ramps in Elk Grove will be closed for roadwork on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On and off-ramps will be open all day Saturday on Laguna Boulevard after pavement work is finished.
Part of its FixSac5 project to improve the I-5 corridor, Caltrans says it plans to repair 67-lane miles of the roadway, and 23 miles of carpool lanes.
The $370 million project is expected to be completed by mid-2022.
