Spooky Halloween decorations take over Elk Grove home for a good cause

ELK GROVE, Calif. — On Paseo Del Sol Way in Elk Grove, you'll find Jimmy Mudie's spooky creation.

"People bring their kids by it every night because they want to see it every night," he said.

It's full of ghouls and goblins but it's also for a good cause.

"We do this every year. And since we do this every year, we figure we will add a charity to it every year," Mudie said.

He is raffling off several gift baskets and all the proceeds will go to a fellow church member and family friend who is battling cancer.

"My mom died of cancer in 2019 and now her friend has cancer," Mudie said.

In 2019, he donated the money to the Elk Grove Animal Shelter. The gift baskets to raffle off are full of goodies for everyone in the family to enjoy. They'll be on display on Halloween -- with extra safety measures.

"We will have tables set up for social distance. It's all prepackaged so there's no hands-on or bowls for hands to go into," Mudie said. "We'll have lots of hand sanitizer and masks."

This spooky season, Mudie hopes people will be drawn to see the monsters and while helping make someone's day a little brighter.

