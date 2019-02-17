ELK GROVE, Calif. — More than 50 special needs students attended the 5th annual “Meet Me at the Red Carpet” prom at Armaan’s Palace Event Hall in Elk Grove Saturday evening.

Students were invited to walk down a red carpet and their names announced like royalty as they entered the main event room.

The event, meant to provide a fun environment for those with special needs, was organized by students from the Pleasant Grove High School.

Nearly 175 people volunteered to make the event happen, said Lexi Martin, one of the high school students who helped organize the event.

“I’ve been working personally with special needs kids since the 8th grade,” Martin said. “And it’s always been a passion of mine.”

Melissa Petersen is the mother of a child with autism who attended the event.

“I think it’s great because it gives them a lot of chances to be social and interactive with other peers, both autism on the spectrum, off the spectrum,” Petersen said. “And it’s just a really kind of wholesome atmosphere here. It’s really amazing what the other high schools do for these kids.”

Students who attended the event were treated to a dinner cooked by the Cosumnes Fire Department, Martin said.

Some students were given boutonnieres and corsages. All senior special needs students got to be prom Kings and Queens and were recognized with sashes and tiaras.

_______________________________________________________________

ONE MORE FROM ABC10: Couple connected by Southwest flight shares 'chapters' of their love story | Extended Cut

A Sacramento couple was featured this Valentine's Day by Southwest Airlines for the adorable way they met and fell in love. "We kind of like to tell it in chapters, because it's one of the stories that are hard to follow if you don't set it up with some chapters."