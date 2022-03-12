Suspect surrenders after standoff in Elk Grove

During the more than four-hour long standoff, the suspect allegedly destroyed a police department drone.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man wanted for allegedly making threats against his former employer is in the Sacramento County Main Jail Sunday after surrendering during a four-hour standoff, Elk Grove police said in a Facebook post.

According to police, 23-year-old Jorge Calderon-Melara made threats against his former employer. Authorities have not specified the nature of the threats or when they were made.

Police surrounded his home on Trumpet Court around 5 p.m. Saturday. Over the course of more than four hours, Elk Grove police officers say they were in on-and-off communication with Calderon-Melara, attempting to get him to surrender.

During the standoff, he allegedly destroyed a police department drone. Later in the night, officers say they deployed a gas-based chemical agent causing Calderon-Melara to surrender.

Calderon-Melara was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of criminal threats, vandalism and resisting arrest.

