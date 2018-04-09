If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The mother of a 14 year old with disabilities says her son was brutally beaten and bullied by classmates at Florin High School in Sacramento.

"Cameron and his friend were getting ice cream at the ice cream truck and four boys — two seniors, a junior and a sophomore — walked up behind Cameron and hit him in the knee and knocked him to the ground and started kicking him in the head and smashing his head into the concrete," Elisha McDonald said about her son, Cameron Kenney.

According to McDonald, Cameron was born with brachial plexus birth palsy and has no movement in his left arm.

"I believe my son was targeted because he is different, because he has a disability," McDonald explained.

McDonald said she took Cameron to the hospital, where the doctor told him he had a concussion and dislocated wrist from the altercation. Cameron said the incident has made him depressed.

"It hurts every day that I think about it," Cameron said. "Beats me down inside. It's telling me that I was a failure."

The Elk Grove Unified School District did not immediately return a request for comment regarding the incident. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said they are aware of the situation and plan to investigate when school resumes after the Labor Day weekend.

McDonald says she wants justice for her son and that she plans to bring her concerns to the district at the school board meeting Tuesday night.

A family member created a public support group for Cameron. McDonald says people from across the country and around the world have reached out to show their support.

