Elk Grove

2 killed after being hit by train in Elk Grove

The investigation is being handled by the Union Pacific Railroad Police.
Credit: Public Safety News

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people have died after being hit by a train in Elk Grove Saturday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Union Pacific Railroad property. The Union Pacific Railroad Police are now investigating the crash.

"This is standard procedure when an incident happens on their property. Any information related to the investigation will be released by the Union Pacific Police," The Elk Grove Police Department said in a Tweet Saturday. "Our condolences to the families and friends."

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear. Union Pacific did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

