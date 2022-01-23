'Ty was a bright light of personality' | Family remembers fallen Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan

The Lenehan family released a statement Sunday morning saying in part "Ty was a bright light of personality in our family."

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Lenehan family released a statement Sunday morning following the loss of Tyler Lenehan, an Elk Grove Police Department Officer, who died following a wrong-way crash on Friday.

"Ty was a bright light of personality in our family. His life outside of being a committed officer to the Elk Grove community was dedicated to serving his family and his church community. Ty performed innumerable acts of charity and kindness and blessed many lives with his personality, love and humility," the statement read in part.

The family also shared some photos of Tyler Lenehan including pictures of him with his family.

"Our family is deeply heartbroken and devastated by the tragic loss of our husband, father, son and brother. Ty is survived by his wife, Jessica, two children Austin and Sydney, his parents and three siblings," said the family in a statement.

"We appreciate the many condolences, the outpouring of love, and the support from the community at large. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the first responders and hospital staff who immediately attended to Ty’s injuries," the statement read.

Friends of Tyler Lenehan spoke to ABC10 Saturday, sharing memories of their fallen friend.

Saturday morning, the Elk Grove Police Department announced a memorial account to help support Officer Lenehan's family.

The account, titled "The Officer Ty Lenehan Memorial Fund", is operated through the California Association of Highway Patrolmen Credit Union (CAHP) and is the only account accepting donations in this case, the Elk Grove Police Department said.

Those interested in donating to the fund can do so on the CAHP Credit Union website.

The man who hit and killed Officer Lenehan — identified as Jermaine Walton — was arrested by the CHP and has been booked into the Sacramento County Jail with no bail on charges of murder, causing an accident resulting in injury, freeway wrong-way driving and DUI causing injury.

The suspect is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

