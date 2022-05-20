Racist writing under investigation at Monterey Trail High School, Elk Grove Unified School District says

In a statement, Elk Grove Unified School District officials said images of the racist message have been shared among students.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Unified School District says they are investigating after racist writing was reported at Monterey Trail High School Thursday morning.

According to the school district in a statement to ABC10, the area that was defaced was cleaned after district officials were made aware of the vandalism.

The school district described the vandalism as "graffiti" and said they are investigating the situation and working to determine who is responsible.

According to the school district, some students saw the racist writing and began sharing images of it. The district has asked that students not share the images and instead, report them to school officials.

Support for students who saw the potentially racist messages is being offered, according to district officials.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Watch more from ABC10