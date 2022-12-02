No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into building in Elk Grove

The crash happened at Elk Grove Boulevard and Laguna Springs.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Firefighters say no one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Elk Grove Monday afternoon.

The Cosumnes Fire Department said crews responded to the crash around 3:49 p.m. The collision happened at Elk Grove Boulevard and Laguna Springs Drive.

Crews evaluated the people involved in the crash, and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters said they'll be helping with any work needed to stabilize and secure the building.

