'Verbal argument' leads to death of Elk Grove man, police say

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove police are investigating how a "verbal argument" lead to a man's death.

According to a press release from the department, police were called to the 9200 block of Starfish Way around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, for reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in the road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim eventually died from his injuries.

During their investigation, police learned the victim and shooter got into a "verbal argument" that resulted in the suspect shooting the victim.

The victim's identity has not yet been released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Officer. The identity of the suspect has also not yet been released.

If you have any information related to this crime, you're asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department at (916) 478-8060 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

