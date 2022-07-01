What you need to know about Elk Grove Restaurant Week 2022

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Restaurant Week is officially underway.
The restaurant week features a free mobile pass — similar to the event in Stockton — for easy access to exclusive deals. Pass holders will have access to unlock deals, discounts, special packages, pre-fixed family meals, and a chance to win weekly prizes.
The list of participating businesses includes:
- A Seat at the Table
- Bull Wings Grill & Bar
- Cafe Elk Grove
- Chason’s Crab Stadium
- Cilantro’s Mexican Grill
- Fish & Things Poke Bar
- Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch
- Jack’s Urban Eats
- Jamie’s Cafe
- And so much more
The week of local food goes from Jan. 14 until Jan. 23. For more information, click here.
