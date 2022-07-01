x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elk Grove

What you need to know about Elk Grove Restaurant Week 2022

Elk Grove Restaurant Week kicked off Jan. 14 and runs until Jan. 23.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Restaurant Week is officially underway.

The restaurant week features a free mobile pass — similar to the event in Stockton — for easy access to exclusive deals. Pass holders will have access to unlock deals, discounts, special packages, pre-fixed family meals, and a chance to win weekly prizes.

The list of participating businesses includes:

  • A Seat at the Table
  • Bull Wings Grill & Bar
  • Cafe Elk Grove
  • Chason’s Crab Stadium
  • Cilantro’s Mexican Grill
  • Fish & Things Poke Bar
  • Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch
  • Jack’s Urban Eats
  • Jamie’s Cafe
  • And so much more

The week of local food goes from Jan. 14 until Jan. 23. For more information, click here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get the ABC10 mobile app for breaking news alerts, live shows and to send us news tips.

Watch: Fresno drag queen DeJa Skye debuts on RuPaul's Drag Race 2022

In Other News

Boba shops to Halal markets—Elk Grove area hit hardest by COVID-19