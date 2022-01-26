Who is 49ers defensive end and Elk Grove native Arik Armstead?

The Elk Grove native was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, many Sacramento residents might be wondering about who Elk Grove native Arik Armstead is.

Armstead was drafted by the 49ers in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Following his contributions in the Super Bowl LIV game against the Kansas City Chiefs, on Mar. 16, 2020, Armstead signed a five-year, $85M contract extension with San Francisco.

Outside of his career as a defensive end for the 49ers, Armstead cares a great deal about his hometown, especially when it comes to education.

Here is more information about Elk Grove's very own Arik Armstead:

Armstead's football career began at Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove

Armstead graduated from Pleasant Grove in 2012. During his high school football career, he had 126 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Following his high school graduation, Armstead committed to the University of Oregon to play football.

Armstead created the Armstead Academic Project

Yesterday @arikarmstead donated $250,000 and unveiled plans to power a wide range of academic programming for K-12 students in his hometown of Sacramento as well as college trips and enrichment activities in San Francisco ❤️



To learn more, visit https://t.co/WXNVxpEoO2 pic.twitter.com/HqVTtOqPsz — Armstead Academic Project (@ArmsteadProject) September 29, 2021

The Armstead Academic Project ensures students in the Sacramento Public School system have direct access to a quality education no matter their socioeconomic status.

In September 2021, Armstead and the Sacramento-based Bayside Church donated more than $200,000 to start an after-school program.

In May 2020, Armstead donated $50,000 to Mercy Housing for students to be able to participate in distance learning. The donation provided 350 Chromebooks to students, as well as one year of pre-paid internet service for those families.

Armstead is also passionate about basketball

Armstead was a three-year starter for the Pleasant Grove High School basketball team and played basketball for two years while at the University of Oregon.

