ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 72-year-old Elk Grove woman was arrested after police said she intentionally rammed her car into a business, early Thursday morning.

Video of the incident was caught on surveillance cameras at a building shared by Local Burger and Cali Glo Indoor Entertainment, located near Laguna Boulevard and High Tech Court, and posted to the Elk Grove Laguna Forums Facebook page.

The video, recorded around 3 a.m., shows the woman slowly drive up onto the sidewalk in front of the building, briefly back up, and then gently ram the front doors of the business. According to Elk Grove Police, Cali Glo took the brunt of the damage of the two businesses. A damage estimate has not yet been assessed.

Business owner Cameron Lee told ABC10 that he received an alert when the business alarm went off, checked the surveillance footage, and then called police. The driver was gone by the time police arrived and authorities did not say where or how they managed to track her down. Her identity has not been released.

Police said that the woman was the only person in the vehicle and no one was injured. Investigators also said they do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in this incident.

This case remains under investigation.

More from ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Woman injured in crash with stolen truck in Modesto explains hit-and-run