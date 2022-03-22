Guinness 'World Records' bounce house course coming to Elk Grove

A giant bounce house course deemed as the ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ is coming to Elk Grove April 1st - 3rd.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A giant touring inflatable theme park called The Big Bounce America is bouncing its way over to Elk Grove, and it's for everyone!

Covering an area of just over 13,000 square feet, the World's Biggest Bounce House will be at Bradley Ranch Winery in Elk Grove from April 1 to April 3.

This inflatable theme park has four different bounce courses, obstacles, and games. The event is also touting confetti blasts and competitions with free giveaways and live DJs.

"The whole event is gigantic," said Dex, a tour manager from The Big Bounce America said. "It's colorful, it's a ton of fun, and whenever we show up and the people show up and take part, they all just have such a great time."

There are four different sessions: toddler, junior, bigger kids and adult.

The toddler session is for toddlers and babies three years and younger and they are required to have a guardian with them. The junior session is for kids seven and younger and is typically slower paced than the bigger kids session. Guardians can bounce with their kids, but it's not required.

The bigger kids session is for kids 15 and younger. Like the junior session, guardians can bounce with their kids but it's not required. The adult session is strictly for anyone 16 and over.

Plus, The Big Bounce America holds the Guinness Book of World Record for the world's largest bounce castle.

"When's the last time you've had an opportunity to go and play with, be around, even see, a Guinness Book of World Record winner? It's something to take off your own personal list!" Dex said.