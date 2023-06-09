'World's Largest Bounce House' heading to Sacramento area

The event will take place in Elk Grove across two different weekends.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 'world's largest bounce house' is heading to Northern California in a matter of weeks.

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced. Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America an event not to miss… this is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages!” said Sophia Wilson, chief operating officer of The Big Bounce America.

The Big Bounce America tour is catered toward all ages, and near the start of October, families around the Sacramento area will get to try it out for themselves.

When and Where is it?

The event takes place at Bradley Ranch Winery in Elk Grove. It's located at 11070 Bradley Ranch Road.

It'll take place over two weekends from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 to Oct. 6 to Oct. 8.

Things to Do

"The World's Largest Bounce House"

The headliner for the tour is the 16,000 square foot bounce house, touted as the largest in the world. The "World's Largest Bounce House" is a whopping 32-feet tall at its highest point. Inside, there are slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops. In the center, there's also a DJ, hosted games, competitions and music.

Sport Slam

The sports-themed attraction is a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and every type of ball imaginable. You'll also find special zones for climbing and a "battle zone" where you can compete against friends and family.

The Giant

For people who like a challenge, there's The Giant. It's more than 900 feet in length with more than 50 different obstacles.

airSPACE

The space-themed attraction is fileld with aliens, spaceships, moon craters and more. There's also a five-lane slide, 25-foot inflatable alien and three ball pits.

Tickets

Ticket prices have the following tiers:

Toddlers: $22

Juniors $35

Bigger Kids - $35

Adult Only -$42

For more information on tickets, click HERE.

