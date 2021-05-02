Several people are in CPR status with approximately 20 people reported to be in the water, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Emergency crews from multiple agencies are responding to the scene of an overturned boat off Point Loma near the tide pools, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. .

The incident was reported near 200 Catalina Blvd. around 10:15 a.m., according to the agency.

According to SDFD, 24 people were pulled from the water, and "many" were taken to hospitals throughout San Diego. At least one patient was in CPR status at the time of rescue.

San Diego Lifeguards, US Coast Guard, Federal Fire and other local agencies worked with SDFD on the incident.

The type of vessel involved is unknown.

@SDLifeguards and SDFD firefighters at Cabrillo Monument on the overturned vessel incident. 24 persons were on board. Many patients transported to hospitals. @USCG Fed Fire & many other agencies assisting. pic.twitter.com/jGbfnaRbJh — SDFD (@SDFD) May 2, 2021

The scene was near Cabrillo National Monument which tweeted that the tidepools would be closed Sunday.

The tidepools are temporarily closed today. We will post an update later today when the area reopens. — Cabrillo National Monument (@CABRILLONPS) May 2, 2021