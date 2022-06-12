ABC10 takes home Overall Excellence at SF/NorCal Emmy Awards

The award was one of 13 Emmy Awards that ABC10 won.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 took home 13 Emmy Awards at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) 51st Annual Northern California Area Emmy Awards and Gala. ABC10 had received 27 total nominations in total.

Among the wins was the award for Special Achievement in Overall Excellence/News Excellence, the highest award given by the NATAS chapter. It included nominations for 11 stations.

News Content in Breaking/Spot News - Multiple Reports

“The Caldor Fire: The race to save Tahoe”

Gonzalo Magana - Executive Producer

Johnathon Bartell, Brandon Rittiman - Reporters

Tyler Horst, Rory Ward - Photojournalists

Investigative - Single Report

Gonzalo Magana - Executive Producer

Brandon Rittiman - Director

Rory Ward - Photojournalist

Courtney Horst - Photojournalist/Editor

Investigative - Multiple Reports

Gonzalo Magana - Executive Producer

Mike Bunnell - Digital Producer

Sabrina Sanchez - Social Producer

Michael Duffy - Field Producer

Brandon Rittiman - Director

Tyler Horst, Victor Nieto, Rory Ward - Photojournalists

Education/Schools - News or Short Form Content

Johnathon Bartell - Reporter

Rory Ward - Photojournalist

Historical/Cultural - News or Short Form Content

Christopher Thomas, Reporter

Johnathon Bartell – Reporter

Tyler Horst - Photojournalist

Human Interest - News or Short Form Content

Rory Ward - Photojournalist

Public Affairs Program - News or Short Form Content

Ananda Rochita - Producer

Talent - Reporter - Specialty Assignment

“If the state government took deadly crimes as seriously as Brandon Rittiman does, this entry wouldn't exist”

Brandon Rittiman - Investigative Reporter

Talent - Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent

Johnathon Bartell - Program Host

Writer - News

Brandon Rittiman - Writer

Writer - Content

John Bartell for “California Road Trip County by County Bartell's Backroads”

Editor - News

Tyler Horst - Editor

Previously, ABC10 also won five of 15 Edward R. Murrow Region 2 Awards. ABC10 was honored in the following categories:

