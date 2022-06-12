x
ABC10 takes home Overall Excellence at SF/NorCal Emmy Awards

The award was one of 13 Emmy Awards that ABC10 won.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 took home 13 Emmy Awards at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) 51st Annual Northern California Area Emmy Awards and Gala. ABC10 had received 27 total nominations in total.

Among the wins was the award for Special Achievement in Overall Excellence/News Excellence, the highest award given by the NATAS chapter. It included nominations for 11 stations.

News Content in Breaking/Spot News - Multiple Reports

“The Caldor Fire: The race to save Tahoe”

  • Gonzalo Magana - Executive Producer
  • Johnathon Bartell, Brandon Rittiman - Reporters
  • Tyler Horst, Rory Ward - Photojournalists

Investigative - Single Report

Secrets of the Camp Fire” 

  • Gonzalo Magana - Executive Producer 
  • Brandon Rittiman - Director
  • Rory Ward - Photojournalist 
  • Courtney Horst - Photojournalist/Editor

Investigative - Multiple Reports

“Fire-Power-Money: How Gov. Gavin Newsom Protected PG&E”

  • Gonzalo Magana - Executive Producer
  • Mike Bunnell - Digital Producer
  • Sabrina Sanchez - Social Producer
  • Michael Duffy - Field Producer 
  • Brandon Rittiman - Director
  • Tyler Horst, Victor Nieto, Rory Ward - Photojournalists

Education/Schools - News or Short Form Content

California's only off-grid school” 

  • Johnathon Bartell - Reporter
  • Rory Ward - Photojournalist

Historical/Cultural - News or Short Form Content

Behind Barbed Wire

  • Christopher Thomas, Reporter

The Hoopa Tribe's Boat Dance

  • Johnathon Bartell – Reporter
  • Tyler Horst - Photojournalist

Human Interest - News or Short Form Content 

Beloved Vacaville custodian keeps elementary school COVID safe

  • Rory Ward - Photojournalist

Public Affairs Program - News or Short Form Content

Homeless crisis and who is responsible

  • Ananda Rochita - Producer

Talent - Reporter - Specialty Assignment

“If the state government took deadly crimes as seriously as Brandon Rittiman does, this entry wouldn't exist”

  • Brandon Rittiman - Investigative Reporter

Talent - Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent

California Reopening Backroads

  • Johnathon Bartell - Program Host

Writer - News

Fire-Power-Money: The French Laundry Connection

  • Brandon Rittiman - Writer

Writer - Content

Editor - News

Fire Power Money: The PG&E Police

  • Tyler Horst - Editor

Previously, ABC10 also won five of 15 Edward R. Murrow Region 2 Awards. ABC10 was honored in the following categories: 

