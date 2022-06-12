ABC10 takes home Overall Excellence at SF/NorCal Emmy Awards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 took home 13 Emmy Awards at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) 51st Annual Northern California Area Emmy Awards and Gala. ABC10 had received 27 total nominations in total.
Among the wins was the award for Special Achievement in Overall Excellence/News Excellence, the highest award given by the NATAS chapter. It included nominations for 11 stations.
News Content in Breaking/Spot News - Multiple Reports
“The Caldor Fire: The race to save Tahoe”
- Gonzalo Magana - Executive Producer
- Johnathon Bartell, Brandon Rittiman - Reporters
- Tyler Horst, Rory Ward - Photojournalists
Investigative - Single Report
- Gonzalo Magana - Executive Producer
- Brandon Rittiman - Director
- Rory Ward - Photojournalist
- Courtney Horst - Photojournalist/Editor
Investigative - Multiple Reports
- Gonzalo Magana - Executive Producer
- Mike Bunnell - Digital Producer
- Sabrina Sanchez - Social Producer
- Michael Duffy - Field Producer
- Brandon Rittiman - Director
- Tyler Horst, Victor Nieto, Rory Ward - Photojournalists
Education/Schools - News or Short Form Content
- Johnathon Bartell - Reporter
- Rory Ward - Photojournalist
Historical/Cultural - News or Short Form Content
- Christopher Thomas, Reporter
- Johnathon Bartell – Reporter
- Tyler Horst - Photojournalist
Human Interest - News or Short Form Content
- Rory Ward - Photojournalist
Public Affairs Program - News or Short Form Content
- Ananda Rochita - Producer
Talent - Reporter - Specialty Assignment
“If the state government took deadly crimes as seriously as Brandon Rittiman does, this entry wouldn't exist”
- Brandon Rittiman - Investigative Reporter
Talent - Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent
- Johnathon Bartell - Program Host
Writer - News
- Brandon Rittiman - Writer
Writer - Content
- John Bartell for “California Road Trip County by County Bartell's Backroads”
Editor - News
- Tyler Horst - Editor
Previously, ABC10 also won five of 15 Edward R. Murrow Region 2 Awards. ABC10 was honored in the following categories:
- Continuing Coverage for "FIRE - POWER - MONEY: Crime and Politics"
- Excellence in Writing for "FIRE - POWER - MONEY: The French Laundry Connection"
- Investigative Reporting for "FIRE - POWER - MONEY: The French Laundry Connection"
- News Series for the FIRE - POWER - MONEY reporting project
- Feature Reporting for "Women in Firefighting"
