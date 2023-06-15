Man swept away in American River on Mother's Day identified

The man was identified as Eric Aguayo of American Canyon

PLACER COUNTY, Calif — The body of a man swept away by the North Fork American River on Mother's Day has been recovered, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The man was identified as Eric Aguayo of American Canyon. He was found Saturday after the sheriff's office was called to Lake Clementine for reports of a dead body in the water.

The 20-year-old was swept away near Yankee Jims Bridge on May 14 and was found 15 miles downriver.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office and several other agencies have warned people not to go into rivers because they are colder and faster this year than in the past.

"Again, please let these incidents serve as an example and a reminder of why it is so important to stay OUT of the river," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

River tragedies are "completely preventable," according to California State Parks, by following the recommendations below:

Anyone near the river should be wearing a life jacket in case of an unexpected fall into the river. We provide life jackets at no charge in the Confluence area and at Upper Lake Clementine.

Actively supervise children at all times. Keep them away from the water.

Do not overestimate your swimming abilities. Cold water and swift currents can exhaust a person in seconds.

Swimming across Clark’s Hole (North Fork upstream from the Foresthill Bridge) is extremely dangerous, unnecessary, and has been the location of recent drownings.

By the time a person is in need of rescue, there is virtually nothing we can do to save that person.

If you find yourself in the river, aggressively swim to the shore, do not swim against the current. This uses energy very quickly and no one can swim upstream in swift currents.

Many people have drowned attempting to save others. Focus on preventing a rescue for you and your loved ones.

