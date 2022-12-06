Man killed driving daughter to swim meet wins election to Yuba college board

Eric Pomeroy was running for the college board before he died in a crash while driving to Roseville with his daughter in October.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A man who died while running for the Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees was ultimately the winner of his contest.

Eric Pomeroy was a Sutter County assistant superintendent who died driving his daughter to a Roseville swim meet in October. Before dying, he launched a campaign to become a trustee for the Yuba college district, but he wouldn't live to see the final vote declare him the victor.

He passed away long before election day, but in the end, he took 58.78% of the vote.

As a result, James Houpis, Chancellor for the Yuba Community College District, said the board will likely be appointing a new trustee to fill the vacancy.

The district has 69 days to fill the position via appointment, meaning they'll be posting and advertising the job. It has to be filled by Jan. 31, 2023. The appointed person will fill the role until the next general election, or roughly two years.

