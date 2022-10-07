Eric Riley identified as jet skier who drowned at Folsom Lake over 4th of July weekend

The man's wife said Eric Riley always knew "how to light up a room."

Example video title will go here for this video

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Family members identified Eric Riley as the jet skier who drowned in Folsom Lake over the Fourth of July weekend.

Riley's body was recovered Friday. Officials with California State Parks said Riley fell off a jet ski on July 2 and was not wearing a life jacket when he drowned.

ABC10 spoke to his wife earlier today who said Riley was excited to go out on the water and jet ski with a friend.

"Always happy, always had a smile on his face, always knew how to light up a room, and just if you needed anything, he would help you," said Christina Villareal, Riley's wife.

Riley leaves behind his wife and 16-year-old daughter. He was one of two people who drowned near Folsom Lake on the Saturday of the Fourth of July weekend.

WATCH ALSO: