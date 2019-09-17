ESCALON, Calif — A high school football coach was arrested in Escalon on Monday after he allegedly requested nude photos from a 15-year-old student, Escalon Police officials confirmed.

Victor Perez Carillo, a 26-year-old assistant coach at Escalon High School, was arrested after police said a teenage girl's parents found inappropriate Snapchat messages on her phone.

The messages allegedly reveal that Carillo was requesting the girl send him nude photos and for her to meet with him after school.

Carillo was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of solicitation of child pornography and arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes.

