Escaped Calaveras County inmate back in custody, facing new charges

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A Calaveras County jail inmate is back in custody after escaping earlier this month.
According to a news release, deputies were looking for Larry Albert McDonald Jr. in the 400 block of Highway 26 in Valley Springs, Tuesday.
The release says McDonald ran from a trailer into the woods as they were searching, and a perimeter was established to contain him.
A helicopter with thermal imaging was called in, and around 6:30 p.m. they detected his possible heat signature.
McDonald was arrested just after 7 p.m. without incident. He was taken back to the jail and booked on suspicion of escape from jail, three counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, and two firearms charges.
Law enforcement officials had been looking for McDonald since Feb. 2 when he allegedly climbed over razor wire and ran into a field while doing supervised duties.
