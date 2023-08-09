Esparto High football game canceled due to team injuries, COVID cases

There are no definitive plans to make up the pre-season game yet

ESPARTO, Calif. — Friday night’s football game at Esparto High School is canceled due to injuries and an uptick in COVID cases.

According to Superintendent Christina Goennier, there are a total of 22 students on the team. As of Tuesday, seven were out due to injuries and another three tested positive for COVID leaving the team with 12 players.

Goennier says since Tuesday more students have reported being sick, though not necessarily with COVID, of which there are six confirmed cases among students.

“The health and safety of ALL students and staff have been and always will be of paramount importance to the Board and myself. Ensuring the well-being of students is not only a moral obligation but also a legal and ethical responsibility. Esparto Unified prioritizes the health and safety of students and coaches to create a conducive and nurturing educational and athletic experience that supports the holistic development of students and staff,” wrote Goennier.

