Portions of Tuolumne County under evacuation advisory after 'explosion' heard near Twain Harte Lake Dam

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif — An evacuation advisory was activated Thursday around noon in Tuolumne County after the County Sheriff's Office discovered cracks in the Twain Harte Lake Dam.
Reports of an explosion prompted first responders to be dispatched to the area.
County officials are advising residents near Good Shepherd Drive and Lucky Strike Trail in Upper Crystal Falls and areas east of the Sullivan Creek Bridge along the creek to evacuate.
Just before 1 p.m., the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said in its Facebook post water "will begin to get released from the Twain Harte Lake which will create a rise in water levels downstream."
No explosive devices or explosions were found in the area. Officials believe the "explosion" that was heard was rock at the dam cracking.
