Portions of Tuolumne County under evacuation advisory after 'explosion' heard near Twain Harte Lake Dam

**EVACUATION ADVISORY DUE TO TWAIN HARTE LAKE DAM CRACKS. ** Reports of a loud “explosion” noise at the Twain Harte Lake Dam sent first responders to investigate. The result was the discovery of some cracks to the dam. As the incident is being handled, we are issuing evacuation advisories for the areas of Good Shepherd Drive and Lucky Strike Trail in Upper Crystal Falls. Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services