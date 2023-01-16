Evacuation order issued for part of Crows Landing in Stanislaus County

Residents are asked to gather their belongings and leave immediately as water in the canal is rising and flooding the area.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Officials in Stanislaus County issued an evacuation order for part of Crows Landing Monday.

According to a news release, the order applies to people east of Highway 33, west of Moran Road, between Ike Crow Road and south of Eastin Road.

Residents are asked to gather their belongings and leave immediately as water in the canal is rising and flooding the area.

An evacuation warning is in effect for people west of Highway 33, east of Medlin Road, between Ike Crow Road and south of Eastin Road.

Deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office will be going to the affected areas to notify people of the order.

Evacuees can go to one of two shelters: the Salvation Army Red Shield at 1649 Las Vegas St. in Modesto or Yolo Middle at 901 Hoyer Rd. in Newman.

Anyone who needs additional information can call 209-552-3880.

Evacuation Orders and Warnings are being issued for part of the town of Crows Landing. The ORDER, highlighted in red, is in place for residents east of Highway 33, west of Moran Road, between Ike Crow Road and just south of Eastin Road. pic.twitter.com/kUZkuDCb3l — StanEmergency (@StanEmergency) January 16, 2023

