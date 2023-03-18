Evacuation orders issued along San Joaquin River

People living on Airport Court in Manteca or Haven Acres Marina at 1691 Frewert Road in Lathrop are being ordered to evacuate by officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders have been issued in two locations along the San Joaquin River in parts of Lathrop and Manteca, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

People living on Airport Court in Manteca or Haven Acres Marina at 1691 Frewert Road in Lathrop are being ordered to evacuate by officials and have already been contacted to do so.

The evacuation orders are caused by "hazardous water levels from storm runoff and snowmelt" and prevent emergency services from reaching these areas.

There are no reported negative impacts to any levees at this time.