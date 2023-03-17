Evacuation warning issued for West Point area in Calaveras County

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office says 34 homes in the Middle Fork of the Mokelumne River area in West Point are impacted.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Officials issued an evacuation warning for some residents in Calaveras County after a "potential debris slide."

Residents on Barney Way should prepare to leave in case an evacuation order is issued.

Officials encourage anyone feeling unsafe to evacuate. A flood watch is in effect for the area until late Friday night.

See a map below for the latest evacuation updates: