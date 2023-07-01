Evacuation warning issued for Wilton area

An evacuation center has been opened at the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation in Elk Grove.

WILTON, Calif. — Amid the threat of rising water that could spill into local roadways, the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an evacuation warning for Wilton.

The warning was issued at 9 a.m. Sunday for areas south of Jackson Road/ Highway 16; north of Arno Road, Alta Mesa Road, Twin Cities Road and Clay Station Road; east of Grant Line Road, Bond Road and Highway 99; and west of Clay Station Road.

An evacuation center has been opened by official at the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation at 9040 High Tech Court, Elk Grove, CA.

"Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services said in its warning. "Last weekend, exit routes flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we are urging residents to get out now while roads are still clear; don’t wait for an evacuation order."

