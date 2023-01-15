175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County

It was one of many calls that first responders have answered as some people try to leave their homes due to flooding from a barrage of winter storms.

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday.

South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.

South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said their crews were using hoses to move water away from homes in order to mitigate the flooding. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said about half of the park is experiencing flooding.

The California Office of Emergency Services added that their rescue team was also able to help in rescuing at-risk populations and several pets impacted by flood water in Woodbridge.

An evacuation warning was issued for the mobile home park. A temporary shelter was set up at the Lodi Grape Festival grounds.

