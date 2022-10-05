VIDEO: Body, dashcam videos show Casey White arrest, Vicky White being pulled from car

Vicky White and Casey White were captured after a short chase ended in a crash in Indiana. Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville police released a series of videos Tuesday night, one showing dashcam video from the moment Alabama fugitive Casey White was arrested and another showing bodycam footage of jailer Vicky White being pulled from a vehicle after she shot herself when she was caught by U.S. Marshals.

The Vanderburgh County coroner confirmed Vicky White died Monday in an Evansville hospital, hours after she and inmate Casey White were captured by police and U.S. Marshals after a chase in the southwestern Indiana city.

Marshals were pursuing a vehicle driven by Vicky White when the marshals ran their vehicles into the fugitives' car to stop it.

When this happened, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said Vicky shot herself. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

An Evansville police officer's bodycam footage, which was released on Tuesday, shows first-responders pulling Vicky White from the vehicle and giving her aid.

NOTE: Viewer discretion advised. The following videos may be disturbing for some viewers.

VIDEO 3: Footage from first responders pulling Vicky White from the vehicle and rendering first aid. Posted by Evansville Police Department on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Casey, who was also injured, surrendered. He, too, was taken to the hospital. However, Wedding said his injuries weren't as serious.

Dashcam video from Evansville Police shows Casey on the ground, surrounded by police officers, who arrested him.

VIDEO 2: Dash camera footage for the apprehension of Casey White. Posted by Evansville Police Department on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

At a news conference Tuesday, Wedding said Casey and Vicky were carrying about $29,000 in cash, four handguns and an AR-15 when they were captured. He said Casey White told them the fugitives were prepared to have a shootout with police, even if it meant losing their lives.

According to Wedding, the fugitives had been in Evansville for approximately one week before they were captured.

In a bodycam video from May 4, an Evansville officer was sent to check out a suspicious vehicle at a local car wash.

Investigators later said they believe Casey and Vicky drove that truck was stolen in Tennessee and then driven about 175 miles to Evansville before the pair abandoned it at a local car wash.