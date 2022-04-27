1 person found dead in home after Carmichael fire

Investigators are looking into how the fire started.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — One person is dead after a home caught fire in Carmichael.

The fire happened along Rampart Drive. Firefighters with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded just before 9 p.m. to douse the heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house, said Captain Park Wilbourn. The blaze was ultimately contained to the home.

"There was a large portion of the home that was involved in the fire, there’s a major amount of damage to the home itself," Wilbourn said.

However, Wilbourn said one person was found dead inside the home. No other injuries were reported. Wilbourn said there were some other people inside the home who were able to make it out.

No additional information on the victim is available at this time.

Investigators are still trying to learn how the fire started and where it originated.

Metro Fire is onscene of a working house fire. Fire attack was initiated, search complete, and the fire was contained to the home of origin. Our hearts are heavy to report 1 victim was found deceased inside. An investigator is onscene working to determine the cause and origin. pic.twitter.com/vDjzmz2OU0 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 28, 2022

WATCH ALSO: