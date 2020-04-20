CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A 2-alarm fire destroyed several businesses in a strip mall in Carmichael overnight.

Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to the scene at Oak Leaf Plaza, located in the 5700 block of Marconi Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.

Once on scene, firefighters reported several of the businesses were already on fire with heavy flames seen shooting from the roof. Crews worked quickly and reported the fire under control around 12:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported in this incident. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and a preliminary damage estimate is pending.

