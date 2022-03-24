81-year-old man robbed in broad daylight in Carmichael | What we know

Sergeant Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says on Monday afternoon shortly after 2 p.m., an 81-year-old man was reportedly robbed.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Thieves robbed an elderly man at a busy Carmichael shopping center in broad daylight and now, police are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to come forward.

"People who are looking to steal high dollar items, designer items are very sophisticated in being able to spot those items on your person when you are out and about," said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Grassmann says on Monday afternoon shortly after 2 p.m., an 81-year-old man reported he left a restaurant at the pavilions shopping center and drove to the five points plaza on Arden Way and Fair Oaks Boulevard when the unexpected happened.

"As soon as he got out of his vehicle, an individual, male suspect, accosted him with a gun and took an expensive wristwatch from him," Grassmann said.

Although shaken up, the victim walked away unharmed. He tells police he thinks he might have been targeted and followed by the thieves all the way from the pavilions where he was enjoying lunch.

"When I look at the circumstance of that, that certainly makes sense. we're gonna be looking at that and we have ways of determining that," Grassmann said.

"We are seeing an uptick in crime. we are seeing an uptick in people taking things from people," said security expert Hector Alvarez.

According to Alvarez being situationally aware is vital when you're out in public, especially if you're carrying or wearing an expensive item. He says if you suspect you're being followed.

"You can take a series of very specific turns and we encourage you to take right turns. you take three immediate right turns, you know you're being followed," said Alvarez. "Maybe go to someplace that's populated and draw attention to yourself. don't park in a regular parking spot. If you're gonna go to a police department, call them and let them know you're coming. they may be someplace else and have you meet in another location."

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing any suspect descriptions for now but says the incident was caught on surveillance video and there could be up to three people involved.

Grassmann has this message for the crooks.

"In this day and age of technology, you cannot commit crimes like this and not be seen," he said. "We will find you and we will arrest you."

If you have any information on this crime, call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.